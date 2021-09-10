Andhra Pradesh: Nine injured in a fire accident at a Ganesh idol procession in Kadapa

A large-scale fire broke out due to fireworks at a Ganesh idol procession in the Kadapa district. As many as nine people were seriously injured in the accident including four children. The incident took place in the Penagaluru mandal of Kadapa district.



Going into details, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Ganesh idol has been carrying in a tractor on Thursday night. Against this backdrop, the fireworks in the tractor accidentally caught fire, which led to large-scale flames. Nine people were injured in the crash, including four children, police said.

The police rushed the injured to Rajampet Government Hospital in a 108-vehicle and said the injured were villagers of Satupalli in the mandal.

The police have asserted that the children were seriously injured and were receiving treatment. "A case of a fire accident has been registered and the investigation is underway," added the police.