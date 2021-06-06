Andhra Pradesh: Nirmaan company to donate 10 bed ICU units to each govt. hospital to serve poor

The Nirmaan company, which is a non profit organisation has embarked on a massive program with the aim of making quality medicine available to the poor. It has come forward to set up 10 ICU beds on permanent basis in every government hospital in Andhra Pradesh. The government has already launched a Nadu-Nedu program to radically change and modernise the appearance of government hospitals.

Chief Minister YS Jagan is paving the way for sustainable development by completely purging the public health sector and providing infrastructure and is moving forward with the intention of providing corporate medicine through government hospitals even to the poor. In this context, the construction company has undertaken this program to provide their contribution to the state government.

Nirmaan company operations head Srikanth Nathamuni and Khoshla Ventures founder Vinod Khoshla were instrumental in making the idea a reality. On behalf of the AP government, Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar and North America-State Government Special Envoy Pandugayala Ratnakar will take this great event to the people. As part of this, they will be identifying donors and encouraging them to donate and each ICU unit will have the name of the respective donor. The government has asked Dr. Arja Srikanth to oversee the activities related to this.

Through this program, government hospitals are preparing to provide better medical services to people in rural and remote areas. In the state of Telangana too, the program was inaugurated by Minister Kalvakuntla Tarak Rama Rao on June 5. It is our plea to everyone to be a part of this massive program to ensure health security for the poor. So far donors have come forward to 22 government hospitals and those who wants donate are requested to click the https://10bedicu.org/andhra-pradesh