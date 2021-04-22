Andhra Pradesh: No shortage of oxygen in the state, says minister Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh minister for industries Goutham Reddy clarified that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state. He said Andhra Pradesh was the first priority in terms of oxygen and would supply it to other states only after the state's needs are fulfilled. Authorities were ordered to supply oxygen on a war footing to Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Kurnool districts. Field surveillance has been set up on the medical oxygen supply. "AP manufactures 510 MT of medical oxygen through 40 different industries; the target is to produce 300 metric tons of oxygen per day," Goutham Reddy said.

The minister has reviewed the oxygen supply on Thursday, which was attended by Home Secretary Kumar Vishwajit, Industries Director Subrahmanyam Javvadi, Medical and Oxygen Supply Nodal Officer, Industries Department officials from 13 districts, RINL, Ellen Berry and other industry representatives. Javvadi Subrahmanyam, Director, Ministry of Industries, briefed Minister Mekapati on the details of the industries producing oxygen in the state.

The Director, Department of Industries gave a presentation on Oxygen Consumptions in the state at the time of coronavirus First Wave in the State.The Minister also discussed the use, production and requirements of oxygen in the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.