Andhra Pradesh: Nomination process for local body elections ends

The nomination process for local body elections in Andhra Pradesh ended on Friday. Elections will be held for 176 MPTC, 69 sarpanch, and 533 ward member seats in addition to the 14 ZPTC seats where the elections have been stopped.



The last date for withdrawal of Gram Panchayat nominations is slated 9th of this month while for Municipalities, Corporations, the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is on November 8 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is on the 9th of this month

Panchayat elections will be held on the 14th of this month and the counting of votes will take place on the same day. The elections for municipalities and corporations will be held on the 15th of this month followed by counting will take place on the 17th. While the Parishad elections will be held on the 16th of this month and the counting will take place on the 18th.

On the other hand, along with the Nellore Corporation, elections will be held in 12 municipalities, 54 divisions in city panchayats, and 353 wards. Also for the vacancies in 7 corporations and 13 municipalities that erupted due to the death of the members will be held.