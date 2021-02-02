Andhra Pradesh: Nominations to begin for second phase of Panchayat Elections today

The nomination process for the second phase of Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh will begin from today. Elections will be held for 3,335 panchayat sarpanches and 33,632 wards. Nominations will be accepted from today to till February 4th followed by scrutinisation on the 5th, withdrawal of nominations by 3 pm on the 8th and the final list will be finalized on the same day.

The polling for the second phase of Panchayat elections will be held on the 13th. The counting process will take place at 4 pm on the same day followed by the announcement of results on the same day. The vice sarpanches are elected either in the evening or the next day morning.

In the second phase, the acceptance of nominations will start in the villages where panchayat elections will be held while the Returning officers of the respective villages will issue election notifications wherever possible. The process of accepting nominations will start from 10.30 am. Polling will be held on February 13 where more than one candidate is in the fray.

On the other hand, 19,491 nominations were filed for the posts of Sarpanch in the first phase of Panchayat elections. Elections will be held for 3,251 gram panchayats in the first installment while 79,799 nominations were filed for 32,522 ward posts in the respective villages.