Andhra Pradesh: Now YSR Pension Kanuka scheme can be availed from anywhere in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news to the beneficiaries of the YSR pension Kanuka. It has been decided that the beneficiaries who are staying away from their hometowns and losing their pension to take the pension from anywhere in the state.



The State Rural Poverty Alleviation Program (SERP) has issued directions to this effect and stated that the opportunity applies to those living in areas other than their hometown for personal, family, or health reasons. However, they had certified that they have been in other areas for six months. The officials also said that the beneficiaries would be mapped to the secretariat by the village/ward volunteer where the beneficiaries reside.



The SERP CEO directed DRDA project officials to immediately implement guidelines on pension portability and orders have been issued to all offices to this effect. With this, pension portability is going to start soon. The government said the decision was taken to make the YSR pension Kanuka available to all those who are eligible in the state.



The Jagan government is currently giving pensions to the elderly, widows, the disabled, dialysis patients, and other chronic patients. on the 1st of every month under the auspices of the village and ward secretariats. About 95% of people receive their pensions at home every month.