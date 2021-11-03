Andhra Pradesh: One dead and two injured in a car and lorry collision in Nellore

A road accident took place on the national highway near Adishankara College in Nellore district where Sullurupeta MPDO Narmada was killed in this road accident. The accident appears to have taken place when the car collided head-on with a lorry going ahead.



The accident took place near Adishankara College in Gudur Rural mandal. Along with the MPDO, her husband and son were traveling in the car. The incident took place while they were on their way to Sullurupeta from Nellore. Upon learning of the matter, police rushed to the scene and took rescue measures and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment. Gudur Rural Sub Inspector Brahmanaidu said that the case has been registered and is being investigated.

However, many road accidents take place every day and many lives are lost. Reckless driving, drunken driving, overspeeding, etc. are causing road accidents and precious lives are lost in the gall. Although the police and authorities are carrying out many awareness programs to prevent accidents, they are still going on. With the recent death of MPDO, tragic shadows fell Sullurupeta.