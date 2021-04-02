Andhra Pradesh: One killed, four injured in blade batch attack in Vijayawada

The Blade Batch once again created havoc in Vijayawada. Going into details, four youths attacked each other with blades on Singinagar Pipe Road. The police initially came to the conclusion that they had been doing this all week under the influence of alcohol. The locals were once alarmed by the incident where one person was killed in the attack and four others were seriously injured. The injured were rushed to hospital.

Police seized the blades used by the accused in the attack and are examining CCTV footage for the details of the incident. However, the motive for the attack is unknown. Police believe the cause of the clash will be known only after the probe.

However, there is also an argument that the centering workers were responsible for the attacks on each other. It seems that the workers were quarreling over the clash for hundred rupees. The deceased is identified as Pandu a centering worker from the Wambe Colony area.