Andhra Pradesh: Ongole resident dies in a ghastly road accident in Canada

In a tragic incident , an Andhra origin died in a road accident in Canada , while another was seriously injured and is battling death in hospital. The incident took place on the morning of the 16th of this month according to local time.



Going into the details, AP NRTS Regional Coordinator Pirakala Ramakrishna and Pro Regional Coordinator Kayam Purushottam Reddy have been residing in Canada for a long time. They participated in various service activities and was a supporter of NRIs. They left in a car to meet a friend on the 16th of this month. Against this backdrop, their car was hit by another car after reaching Mrs. Aga of Ontario in Canada. Their car was slightly damaged.

As the duo parked the car on the side of the road and while talking to car owners another came fast and hit the two from behind. Ramakrishna (42) of Ongole died on the spot while Purushottam Reddy of Bhakarapeta in Chittoor district was seriously injured in the accident. Local police rushed them to the hospital where Purushottam Reddy is battling death. As soon as the matter was known, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu reddy contacted the family members of the victims in Canada by phone.

AP NRTS coordinator Chukkaluri Venugopal Reddy is in talks with the Canadian embassy and AP NRTS chairman Venkat Medapati is in talks with the Indian embassy to bring Ramakrishna's body to India.