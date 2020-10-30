Andhra Pradesh: Online Intermediate admissions deadline extended to November 6

It is already known that with the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, the education system has changed dramatically. The admissions process, which is expected to be completed in June for the intermediate students is still going on. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government has given another opportunity to inter students with the latest coronavirus effect. Intermediate Board Secretary V Ramakrishna said on Thursday that the deadline for registration of online admissions for the first year has been extended to November 6. The registration process started from the 21st of this month and should be end on Thursday.

However, millions of students did not register on time as most colleges did not put details on the website. The Inter Board has extended the deadline for submission of registrations to November 6, with a view to the future of the students. Students are advised to take advantage of this opportunity once again.

Earlier, there were reports that the newly introduced online policy has created problems to the students and the owners of thousands of junior colleges wherein the junior college owners are worried about the expiration of online admissions yesterday as they have not enlisted their colleges in the website due to non submission of the details to Intermediate board with stipulated guidelines. The intermediate board, which was concerned over the problems of students and the college managements has extended the deadline for the online admissions of Intermediate.