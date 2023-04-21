Andhra Pradesh: Parts of the state to receive rains for next two days

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility for rains in Andhra Pradesh on Friday and Saturday due to the surface trough extending from Telangana to South Tamil Nadu via Rayalaseema at a height of 0.9 km above sea level. The Meteorological Department has also said that there is a chance of thundershowers along with a possibility of gusty winds.



On the other hand, temperatures are rising in the state with heatwaves intensifying. Kurnool district's Mantralayam recorded the highest temperature of 44.9 degrees in the state. More than 700 places in the state recorded temperatures above 40 degrees.



According to IMD forecasts, heatwaves is likely to occur in 40 mandals on Friday. Dr. BR Ambedkar, MD, Disaster Management Agency, said that people should be vigilant about the severity of the sun. People are advised to take proper precautions when they receive the disaster agency message.