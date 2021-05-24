Andhra Pradesh: Party to hold Mahanadu online on May 27, 28

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo which met here with national president N Chandrababu Naidu in chair on Monday resolved to conduct party annual two-day Mahanadu on May 27 and 28 in digital format like last year.

The decision was taken considering the prevailing coronavirus situation. The politburo strongly condemned the 'illegal arrest' of party leader and Banaganapalli former legislator B C Janardhan Reddy and other leaders in the Kurnool district. Party took a strong exception to the manner in which the government has got an SC, ST atrocities case filed against Janardhan Reddy. The Act was being brazenly misused by the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime with no respect for the laws of the land. The High Court said recently that nobody should act in a manner that would cause 'democratic backsliding' and pose a threat to the fundamental rights of citizens.

The politburo condemned the house arrests of over 40 party leaders to prevent them from visiting the Covid hospitals to check the facilities there. Instead of welcoming constructive criticism, the ruling party was using all suppressive and oppressive gimmicks to subvert justice to the people.

The TDP slammed the Jagan Reddy government for halting the administration of Anandaiah Yadav's ayurvedic medicine after succumbing to the YSRCP drug mafia. Over 70,000 Covid patients took the Anandaiah Yadav preparation at Krishnapatnam till now. Moreover, nobody filed any complaint against Anandaiah. Even the Ayush experts have also announced that this medicine was not harmful to the patients. The politburo said that for many years, thousands of patients were using Anandaiah's medicines and no side effects were reported till now.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu, R Chandrasekhara Reddy, Varla Ramaiah, Ayyanna Patrudu, Chandramohan Reddy, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Nakka Anand Babu and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao took part in the politburo meeting.