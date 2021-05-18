Andhra Pradesh: People throng to Nellore for Ayurvedic medicine, officials warns to stop sale

The distribution of Ayurvedic medicine to Coronavirus patients in Rayalaseema has now become a hot topic in the two Telugu states. For this, a large number of kin of corona victims are coming from all over the state. Many are standing in queues for kilometers and carrying this free corona ayurvedic medicine.



Dr. Anandaiah from Krishnapatnam, Nellore district made a medicine with Ayurveda. He said this drug works to prevent corona. Anandaiah said that one dose is enough for non covid people and three doses for corona victims take three doses. Knowing this, the people of the district and the state are rushing to Krishnapatnam for Ayurvedic medicine.



Upon learning of the matter, the district authority collected the details. Warned to stop distribution of Ayurvedic medicine immediately. However, MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy who intervened with the suspension of drug distribution gave a memorandum to the District Collector to continue the distribution of the drug.



