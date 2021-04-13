Andhra Pradesh: Perni Nani accuses Opposition of lying in bypoll campaign

Amaravati: Information and public relations minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) slammed opposition parties for making false allegations against YSRCP ahead of the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

Speaking to media at party central office at Tadepalli on Monday, the minster said TDP and BJP have no agenda for campaign in Tirupati bypoll. He said BJP is not in a position to ask for votes explaining what it has done to people and TDP is indulged in propagating false information. It is only YSRCP that has fulfilled the promises made and asking for votes in the upcoming election, he added.

In spite of being fully aware that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his Tirupati public meeting due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, Naidu and Lokesh have been making false allegations with ulterior motives. He reminded that it was the father-son duo that left for Hyderabad fearing of Covid-19. He said it was TDP leaders who have been gathering crowds and spreading coronavirus in Tirupati. TDP followers and cadres have lost confidence in the leadership of Naidu and are looking for an alternative, he claimed.

The minister said BJP is indulging in religious politics without social responsibility, and is instigating communal hatred in the state. He questioned why people should vote for BJP in Tirupati bypoll.

He asserted that Tirupati bypoll is a referendum for the 22-month governance of YSRCP government despite TDP and BJP accept the challenge.

He also appreciated the Chief Minister for his village and ward secretariat initiative and the recognition of their services in the form of awards.