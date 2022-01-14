Andhra Pradesh: Police arrested eight accused in Guntur TDP leader murder case

Police have arrested the accused in the murder case of TDP leader Thota Chandraiah in Gundlapadu in Veldurthi mandal of the district. A total of eight accused have been arrested, Rural SP Vishal Gunny said. The accused will be produced before the media by the police shortly.



The eight accused are Chinta Sivaramaiah, Chinta Elamanda Kotaiah, Sani Raghuramaiah, and Sani Ramakoteswara Rao, Chinta Srinivasa Rao, Thota Anjaneyulu, Thota Sivanarayana, and Chinta Adinarayana were arrested. The main accused in the case is said to be Chinta Sivaramaiah



It is known that Chandraiah was attacked by unidentified assailants with knives and axes while he was sitting in the village centre in Gundlapadu yesterday. The thugs fled after killing Chandraiah. The party chief Chandrababu was outraged over the incident. He said it was a political assassination.



Chandrababu was incensed that those who were fighting against the government are being intimidated by the politics of assassination. Chandrababu who was present at Chandraiah's funeral assured the TDP support to the kin of the deceased and announced Rs. 25 lakh compensation.