Andhra Pradesh: Police arrests 25 more accused in Amalapuram riots, to continue section 144

Eluru Range DIG G Palaraju said that another 25 accused have been arrested in the vicious incidents that took place in Amalapuram on the 24th of this month. He said 19 people had already been arrested in these cases, bringing the total to 44 with the latest arrests. Konaseema and Kakinada district SPs KSV Subba Reddy, M Ravindranath Babu, ASPs Lata Madhuri and Chakravarthy along with DIG Palaraju spoke to the media on Saturday evening at the SP office in Amalapuram.



Among the accused arrested on Saturday were from Amalapuram town, Ambajipeta, Allavaram and Ainavilli mandals and named as accused in the house burning case of Minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and MLA Ponnada Satish Kumar, vandalism of buses and police vehicle. The suspects were identified based on screen shots of 20 WhatsApp groups, Google tracks, tower locations and CC footage.



The DIG said Section 144, which was imposed to maintain peace and security in Konaseema, was being extended for another week. The shutdown of Internet services will also continue for another 24 hours. He said there were chances to revive the internet from Monday.



DIG Palaraju said the protesters had vandalized public and private properties that day and caused immense damage. Cases have been registered against them under the Prevention of Damage Public Property (PDPP) Act. Damages to public and private property are being recovered from the personal assets of the accused. He said the personal assets of the accused were valued and seized by the Revenue, R&B officials. DIG Palaraju showed reporters a power point presentation on the destruction of assets and messages on the strategy of violence in WhatsApp groups.