Andhra Pradesh: Police carries out search operations for the accused in Guntur gang rape case

The police investigation into the gang-rape incident that took place on Wednesday night on Paladugu Road in Medikondur mandal of Guntur district is intensified. Special teams of the police are on the lookout for the accused who allegedly stopped the couple going on a two-wheeler, tied the husband to a tree, and gang-raped his wife. The search operations are being carried out in Sattanapalli, Medikonduru, and Guntur areas.



Medikondur police are investigating the ex-convicts and about 70 workers working on the newly constructed cold storage in the Paladugu crossroads area have already been investigated. Those accused of various crimes are being brought to the police station and questioned. Eight people in police custody have been under investigation for three days. It seems that no information was available from them.



New suspects moving the scene are also being identified and details are being gathered from them. Police said they are investigating thoroughly and revealed that they are closely examining the CCTV footage.