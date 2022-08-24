Andhra Pradesh: Police destroy liquor bottles worth Rs. 1.29 crore in Eluru

The Eluru district police destroyed illegal liquor on a large scale which is estimated to be around Rs.1.29 crores. Police and Special Enforcement Bureau officials destroyed nearly 61,000 bottles of liquor seized in two years. 61,235 bottles of liquor have been seized in connection with 1,482 cases registered under the jurisdiction of 26 police stations of the district in connection with the smuggling of liquor in Eluru. Police also destroyed 8,270 liters of illegal liquor.

The district police under the direction of District SP Rahul Dev Sharma destroyed the liquor bottles and buried the adulterated liquor. Bottles were crushed with JCB on the ground at Eluru Ashram Dispensary near Eluru Highway. SEB District Incharge Additional SP K Chakraborty, SEB Superintendent Aruna Kumari, Eluru Incharge DSP Paideswara Rao, Inspectors, Sub Inspectors, and District Police Staff participated in this program.

SP Rahul Dev Sharma told the media that the liquor bottles worth Rs.1.29 crore seized over two years were destroyed. He said that the police are paying special attention to ensuring that there is no smuggling of liquor and manufacturing of adulterated liquor in different parts of the districts. He revealed that the number of villages manufacturing adulterated liquor has decreased and cases have been registered against seven people under the PD Act. The SP has warned that cases will be registered under the PD Act if they are repeatedly caught in illegal liquor smuggling cases.