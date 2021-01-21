Andhra Pradesh: Police foils TDP Dharma Parirakshana Yatra to be held in Tirupati

Tirupati: Police foiled TDP "Dharma Parirakshana Yatra' which was scheduled to take off from the pilgrim city on Thursday.

The Tirupati Parliament Constituency level Dharma Parirakshana Yatra covering 7 Assembly segments in Nellore and Chittoor districts was to press for upholding the sanctity and serenity of Tirupati-Tirumala.

Interestingly, police first consented for the Ratha Yatra including a motorcycle rally from Alipiri, the foot of the holy Tirumala hills to NTR statue at Town Club where a public meeting also was planned by the party before flagging off the Yatra but the permission for the Yatra was suddenly withdrawn today leaving the TDP leaders in surprise.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu, contesting candidate for the byelection Panabaka Lakshmi, party leaders from Nellore and Chittoor districts preparing to go for the launching of Dharma Ratha Yatra were prevented by a posse of police at a private hotel where they are staying forcing them confine to the hotel.

Police also stopped the motorcycle rally at Alipiri after taking 50-60 party leaders and activists into custody and saw no public meeting was held at Town Club scheduled to mark the launch of Dharma Parirakshana Yatra.

Tension prevailed at the private hotel where TDP leaders were confined when party activists tried in vain to barge into the hotel.

A strong police force stood at the closed gate thwarted repeated attempts of party activists to gate crash amidst slogan shouting against Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the police leading to tension.

Atchannaidu strongly condemned the police preventing him and leaders from participation in Dharma Ratha Yatra.

Fuming fire on chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Naidu said he is trying to throttle the voice of democracy.

Condemning the police, he said the police high handed behaviour in Tirupati is part of the repressive measures unleashed by the police at the behest of the government to suppress the peaceful and democratic protests being held by party leaders against the attacks on Hindu temples and also unlawful arrests of party leaders and workers protesting peacefully in the districts.

The arrested leaders and activists at Alipiri were taken to MR Palli and Chandragiri police stations where they are in police custody.