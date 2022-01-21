Andhra Pradesh: Police forces deployed in Gudivada amid TDP leaders visit, tension prevails

Tension prevailed at Minister Kodali Nani's constituency Gudivada in Krishna district in the wake of TDP's fact check team's visit to the Kodali Convention Centre in Gudivada where casino was allegedly organised. Upon learning of the arrival of the TDP team, the YSRCP cadre reached the Convention Center. The police were deployed in large number to avoid untoward incidents.

In this context, arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incidents between the YSRCP-TDP communities by setting up barricades on the main road. Special forces led by DSP Satyanandam were deployed at Gudivada Nehru Chowk, constituency TDP office. Under these circumstances, there was widespread concern whether the police would allow the TDP verification team to visit Kodali Convention Centre. Meanwhile, Minister Kodali Nani left for Amaravati to attend a cabinet meeting.

TDP chief has set up a team with leaders Nakka Anand Babu, Varla Ramaiah, Kollu Ravindra, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Rajendra Prasad and Tangirala Soumya to visit Kodali Convention. The committee has geared up to visit Gudivada today to take a special look at the place where the casino was operating and submit a report to the TDP chief.

TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has alleged that Kodali Nani operated a casino at Kodali convention center and demanded to boycott him from the cabinet.