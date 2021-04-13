Andhra Pradesh: Police questions Chandrababu's security personnel over Tirupati attack

The pelting of stones at a public meeting organised by TDP during the Tirupati by-election campaign led to tense situation. As part of the by-election campaign, TDP chief Chandrababu Monday organised a road show from the railway station area in Tirupati to Krishnapuram. He addressed a public meeting of activists there. At the end of the speech some perpetrators were attacked Naidu with stones. Chandrababu was outraged over the incident and lodged a complaint with the Additional SP. Police, who registered a case and launched an investigation, came to the bus where Chandrababu was staying in Tirupati this morning and questioned the security personnel about yesterday's attack. They asked many questions to the personal and security personnel.

The Telugu Desam Party has decided to lodge a complaint with the Central Electoral Commission over the incident that took place during the campaign against Chandrababu in Tirupati yesterday. Today, the party MPs will leave Tirupati for Delhi. MPs Rammohan Naidu, Galla Jayadev and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar will meet the Central Election Commission in Delhi in the evening and demand Polling be conducted with central forces.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party has decided to lodge a complaint with the Governor over the incident of throwing stones at Chandrababu's vehicle in Tirupati. Those party leaders asked the governor for the appointment. Varla Ramaiah wrote a letter to the Governor on the same subject last night.