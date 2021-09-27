Andhra Pradesh: Power utilities to spend Rs 7,080 crore towards electrification

Amaravati: The AP power utilities have come forward to spend around Rs 7,080 crore towards electrification to 28.30 lakh houses in Jagananna colonies.

During a review meeting here on Sunday, Special Chief Secretary for Housing Ajay Jain said that Andhra Pradesh would set an example to the entire country by constructing YSR Jagananna colonies by providing social infrastructure.

Ajay Jain said that several government departments including power sector have prepared the detailed project reports (DPRs) and the government has set a deadline to complete the works by December 31, 2022.

The housing scheme covers 28.30 lakh houses in two phases with 17,005 layouts in all 13 districts.

The State government has spent Rs 23,535 crore on land acquisition to acquire an extent of 68,678 acres.

Explaining the status of housing, Ajay Jain said that the government had sanctioned more than 15.60 lakh houses so far and 10.31 lakh houses were grounded.

The government has

laid more focus on completion of houses within stipulated time without giving any additional burden to the beneficiary.

The government provides free sand supply, supply of cement, steel and other building materials at lower than market prices through reverse tendering process.

The beneficiaries are given a choice to select any material to be supplied by government.

Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that the

AP power utilities had geared up to provide high quality power infrastructure to YSR Jagananna colonies for which action plan is getting ready on par with urban areas for all the 30 lakh houses.

It is estimated that

the electrification works will cost around Rs 7,080 crore. "The State government wants to provide access to modern energy services to 28.30 lakh beneficiaries that could improve living conditions and expand economic opportunities," he said.

Rahul Pandey, Special Secretary, Housing department, and Managing

Director, AP State Housing Corporation Limited, Narayan Bharat Gupta

also participated in the meeting.