AP Assembly budget session from Feb 11

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly’s budget session is scheduled to begin on February 11, with the government formally informing the legislature authorities about the schedule. The session is expected to continue for four weeks and conclude on March 12.

On February 11 at 10 am, the Governor will address a joint session of both Houses of the State Legislature. On February 12, members will move a motion of thanks for the Governor’s address, which will be taken up for discussion throughout the day.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will reply to the motion of thanks in the Assembly on February 13.On February 14, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav will present the Annual Budget for the 2026-27 financial year. On the same day, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu will table the agriculture budget. During the session, the House is expected to hold extensive discussions on the state’s financial position, development priorities, and welfare schemes.