Andhra Pradesh Pradesh logs 163 new coronavirus cases and 3 death today - December 15

Andhra Pradesh reported 163 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,75,271 Coronavirus cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one each in Nellore, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam taking total toll to 14,471.

On the other hand, as many as 162 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,58,797 and there are currently 1821 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 25 new infections, followed by Chittoor 25 and West Godavari 20 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.08 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 35,071 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 6984 cases and 247 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh has reported one Omicron variant case and government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron cases and taking all measures to tackle it.








