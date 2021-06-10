Andhra Pradesh: Raghurama Krishnam Raju acting as TDP agent, says Anil Kumar yadav

State Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav was outraged that MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju had become an agent for the TDP. He made it clear that they would make the mistakes made by TDP in the case of Polavaram project. Minister Anil also flagged down Lokesh on a serious level.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Anil said, TDP is conspiring to obstruct the Polavaram project as it is unable to see happiness in the eyes of farmers. "Despite the difficulties, the TDP leaders are trying to make it difficult for Polavaram to continue as they fear that if it is completed, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP will get a good name.

Although he was a minister for three departments, he could not win as an MLA. The existing EMLC will also be completed in a year. That's why he can't sit outside and sit at home and talk about CM Jagan in Zoom.

"In hindsight your party is in a situation of being swept up with welfare schemes. If Jagan is Amul Baby, you are a heritage buff," Anil said. "We are taking all measures in case of rehabilitation and provide water for irrigation by 2022 Kharif. The issue of funding for CM Jagan Polavaram will be discussed in Delhi, "said Minister Anil.