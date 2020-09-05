Andhra Pradesh ranks first in ease of doing business 2019 rankings, Telangana comes 3rd

The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making its mark in development. On the one hand, it is implementing welfare schemes and on the other hand, it is laying the foundation for the establishment of industries. It was during this period that the government of Andhra Pradesh achieved a rare feat and ranked number one in the crucial Ease of Doing Business. The Business Reform Action Plan also ranks first nationally in the overall rankings. The Ease of Doing Rating also reflects the government's performance in the Coronavirus crisis. Andhra Pradesh was in the first position, followed by Uttar Pradesh in the second position and Telangana in the third position.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday released the rankings for the year 2020. On this occasion, she opined that the increased transparency and better performance mirrored the Ease of Doing rankings. Nirmala congratulated the top three states. Unlike previous surveys, this time the survey was conducted. For the first time, industrialists and consumers have been surveyed while the entrepreneurs say this is the actual ranking process.

Rankings are based on reports given by governments in the past. This time the industrialists conducted a survey and found that 187 reforms had been implemented in Andhra Pradesh and got first place with one hundred per cent marks in implementing all of them.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was present on the occasion, said the industry aims to generate an additional Rs 20 lakh crore in five years. He said that economic activities would contribute to job creation. The Minister said that he would work with the states on the One Product - One District program. The Center aims to make every district of the country self-sufficient. It was suggested that each district should focus on its own products according to its resources. He said India had made significant progress in facilitated trade in five years. He said that progress is possible by increasing cooperation and cooperation. With these measures, the economy is expected to reach $ 5 trillion by 2025.

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said online permits in the construction sector would be further facilitated. The construction sector is said to be issuing permits online in 2057 towns. "We are ranked 185th in the world in good trade in 2017. By 2020, it will have risen 158 places to 27th," he said.