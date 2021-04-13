Andhra Pradesh receives 4.40 lakh Covishield and 2 lakh Covaxin doses

Andhra Pradesh has received two lakh new doses of the covid vaccine. Doses of covaxin vaccine from India Biotech reached the State Vaccine Center at Gannavaram by road. They will be transported to the districts in special vehicles. The state government has decided to send 35,000 doses to Krishna district, 15,000 to Visakhapatnam, 36,000 to East Godavari, 30,000 to West Godavari, 34,000 to Guntur, 15,500 to Chittoor and 25,000 to Prakasam districts.

Earlier, as many as 4.40 lakh covishield vaccine doses reached the state of Andhra Pradesh on Monday for covid vaccination. The vaccine, which was specially stored in 37 boxes was transported from Delhi to Gannavaram Airport on an Air India AI 467 flight.

Later it was shifted from the Gannavaram airport in a special AC container to the State Immunization Building at the Government Hospital premises. From there, authorities are preparing to move the vaccine to vaccine storage centres in 13 districts.