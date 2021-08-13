Andhra Pradesh receives 5.76 lakh more covid vaccines from Pune

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps to speed up the covid vaccination program in the state. Against this backdrop, another 5.76 lakh covid vaccines were made available to the state. The covid vaccines have already reached Gannavaram from Pune and will be shifted to the covid Vaccine Storage Center in Gannavaram. Vaccines will then be distributed to the districts as per the directions of the medical department.



Meanwhile, the state has administered more than 2.42 Crore doses of covid vaccine till now including 63.3 lakh are fully vaccinated and 1.78 Crore are vaccinated with at least one dose. About 54.43% of the doses were administered to females and 45.57% of doses were administered to males.

Andhra Pradesh has registered 1859 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total cases to 19,88,910. While the death toll has increased to 13,595 including 13 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours ending on August 12. Meanwhile, as many as 1575 patients were declared cured in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 19,57,627. The number of active cases has been at 18,688.