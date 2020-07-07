Andhra Pradesh records 1178 new Coronavirus cases, 13 deaths, tally reaches 21,197

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 1178 new Coronavirus cases in the past twenty-four hours out of 16,238 samples tested taking the tally to 21,197 cases so far. The cases include 1155 local cases, 22 migrants, and one foreign returnees. On the other hand, the state has reported thirteen deaths with four from Kurnool, three from Anantapur, two from Chittoor two in Visakhapatnam and one each in Prakasam and West Godavari districts. With this, the death toll reached 252.

Meanwhile, the number of persons recovered stands at 9745 along with 762 patients getting discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the active cases goes past 11,000. The state has so far conducted a massive number of 10,50,090 tests in the state.

The state health department has been releasing the district-wise data in which Guntur district topped the list today with 238 cases followed by Anantapur 153, Visakhapatnam 123, East Godavari 112, Srikakulam 104 and Krishna 100 respectively.



