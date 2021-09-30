Andhra Pradesh registers 1010 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 1010 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,50,324 cases across the state. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,175 with 13 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with five in Chittoor, two in Guntur and Prakasam and one in East Godavari, Krishna Kadapa and Nellore.



On the other hand, as many as 1149 new patients were cured on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 20,24,645 and there are currently 11,503 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 218 new infections, followed by East Godavari 175 cases, Prakasam 129 while Kurnool has logged zero cases in the last twenty four hours. Andhra Pradesh conducted 2.82 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 58,054 tests in the last twenty four hours. The state has vaccinated four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as many as 23,529 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours across the country with an increase of 24 per cent from Wednesday. While about 311 people have died due to the coronavirus. The country has so far administered vaccine to 88 crore people.











