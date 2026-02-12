Motovolt Mobility earns 2026 Great Place to Work Certification™

Motovolt Mobility, an advanced and reliable electric two-wheeler solutions provider, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® by Great Place to Work Institute India. 95% of employees said Motovolt is a great place to work. This prestigious certification, based on comprehensive employee feedback, underscores Motovolt's dedication to creating a workplace built on trust, pride, and camaraderie.

The certification follows a rigorous evaluation process conducted by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Through a proprietary employee experience survey, the assessment measured the quality of relationships between employees and leadership, employees and their work, and among team members themselves.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Motovolt Mobility, said, “We are delighted to be certified as a Great Place To Work®. At Motovolt, we believe and work together as one big family. Since our inception, we have considered employee experience a top priority every day. This certification is a testament to the culture we have inculcated among our employees. Their discipline and dedication have helped us earn this incredible recognition.”

The results paint a compelling picture of Motovolt's organisational health:

● 97% of respondents find Motovolt a safe place to work

● 97% feel good about how they contribute to the community

● 95% are proud to tell others that they work at Motovolt

● 95% feel people here are treated fairly, regardless of their gender

● 95% consider Motovolt a great place to work overall

Founded in 2019, Motovolt has grown rapidly while maintaining its focus on employee well-being and organisational culture. The Great Place to Work® certification comes at a pivotal moment as the company expands its operations, launches new products, including the flagship M7 range of e-scooters, and scales its distribution network across India.