Andhra Pradesh registers 1084 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths today

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing less number of cases from last two days. However, the cases are varied accordingly with number of tests conducted. The state on Wednesday reported 1084 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,49,314 cases across the state.



Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,163 with 13 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with five in Chittoor, three in Krishna and Prakasam and one in East Godavari and Nellore. On the other hand, as many as 1328 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 20,23,496 and there are currently 11,655 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 244 new infections, followed by Chittoor 147 cases, Nellore 122 while Kurnool has logged zero cases in the last twenty four hours. Andhra Pradesh conducted 2.81 Covid-19 tests across the state so far.

Meanwhile, the state has vaccinated four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh.













