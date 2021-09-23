Andhra Pradesh registers 1171 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths today

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been choppy since last month. The cases are varied accordingly with number of tests conducted. The state on Thursday reported 1171 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,43,244 cases across the state.



Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,108 with 11 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including three in Chittoor and Nellore, two in Krishna, one in East Godavari, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam and Guntur.

On the other hand, as many as 1206 new patients were cured on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 20,17,387 and there are currently 13,749 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 255new infections, followed by Chittoor 158 cases, Krishna 147 while Anantapur has logged least cases with.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 55,251 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.80 crore tests approximately across the state.



