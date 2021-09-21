Andhra Pradesh registers 1179 new coronavirus cases and 11deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has seen an increase in coronavirus cases with 1179 fresh cases on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, the total tally moved to 20,40,708 cases across the state.



Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,089 with 11 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including three in Chittoor, two each in Nellore, Krishna and Prakasam, one each in East Godavari and Guntur. On the other hand, as many as 1651 new patients were cured on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 20,12,714 and there are currently 13,905 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 192 new infections, followed by East Godavari 190 cases, Krishna 167 while Vizianagaram district has logged 1 case.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 49,737 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.79 crore tests approximately across the state.











