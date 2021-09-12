Andhra Pradesh registers 1190 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1190 fresh coronavirus cases taking total tally to 20,29,985 cases across the state till Sunday. While the death toll has increased to 13,998 with 11 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two in East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam and one each in Visakhapatnam, Nellore and West Godavari districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 1226 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 20,00,887 and there are currently 15,110 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 219 new infections, followed by Krishna 164 cases, Nellore 139 while Kurnool district has not logged 10 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 45,533 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.73 crore tests approximately across the state.







