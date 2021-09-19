Andhra Pradesh registers 1337 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths today

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh has seen an increase in coronavirus cases with 1337 fresh cases on Sunday. With the fresh cases, the total tally moved to 20,38,690 cases across the state.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,070 with 9 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including three in Chittoor and Krishna, one each in Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari district respectively. On the other hand, as many as 1282 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 20,09,921 and there are currently 14,699 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 277 new infections, followed by East Godavari 198 cases, Prakasam 161 while Kurnool district has logged 3 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 68,568 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.77 crore tests approximately across the state.







