Andhra Pradesh registers 1378 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1378 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total tally to 20,16,680 while the death toll has increased to 13,877 with 10 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including four in Krishna, two in Chittoor, one each in Nellore, East Godavari, Kadapa, West Godavari districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 1139 new patients were cured on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 19,86,962 and there are currently 14,702 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 242 new infections on Thursday, followed by Chittoor 219 and Krishna 178 while Vizianagaram district has logged less number of cases with 13 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 59,566 Covid-19 tests till Thursday amassing a total of 2.68 crore tests approximately across the state. The state has been conducting the vaccination for the people of age group 18-44. And so far 3 crore people were vaccinated across the state including first and second doses.







