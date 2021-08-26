Andhra Pradesh registers 1539 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths today - 26 August, 2021

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,539 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 2007730 while the death toll has increased to 13,778 with 12 new deaths in the last twenty four hours including three each in Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam, one each in East Godavari, Kurnool, Srikakulam and Nellore.



On the other hand, as many as 1,140 new patients were cured on Thursday taking the 19,79,504 recoveries and there are currently 14,448 active cases.



According to district wise data, Chittoor reported 243 new infections on Thursday, followed by East Godavari 228, Chittoor 217, Krishna 194. While Kurnool district has logged less number of cases with 15.



Andhra Pradesh conducted 67,590 Covid-19 tests on till Thursday amassing a total of 2.63 crore tests. The positivity rate is around 2-3% for the last few weeks while the state's recovery rate stands at 98.6%.



