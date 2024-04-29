Kishan Reddy dares Revanth for debate on BC reservations in TS

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for a public debate on implementing reservations for BCs in Telangana.

Addressing media here on Sunday, he said the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is offering only lies as guarantees. Failing to implement the assurances, Congress is putting up drama in the name of reservations. However, we will expose the same, he said.

Kishan Reddy challenged the chief minister on the reservations in the local bodies and the implementation of the BC reservation in Telangana.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Siddipet was morphed and posted on Twitter by the Congress party. A case has been registered at the police station against the Congress party for the same, he added. He said the fabricated posting was meant to provoke and create social tensions and demoralise the BJP ahead of the elections. However, Revanth Reddy will have to deliver on this promise or step down, he dared.

Terming the Congress party's dynastic rule, he said, “Congress party feels that Sonia Gandhi's family has the right to rule this country and no one else is good to govern the country. But the pro-incumbency factor is visible for the Modi government across the country. Congress is not finding anything to criticise Modi on development and welfare,” he said.

“Modi government has many achievements in the development of infrastructure, foreign policy, economic and industrial and agriculture sectors. BJP government has achieved good results in all sectors under Modi's government, and the country now stands as the fifth-largest economy in the world,” added Kishan Reddy.

He alleged the Congress started a global campaign of falsehoods against the BJP. Congress trying to make people believe that the BJP will scrap reservations is a lie, he said.

“In Telangana, Congress has deprived BCs of education, employment and policies by implementing religious-based reservations against the state High Court judgment,” he pointed out. He recalled that the BJP has made a Dalit, Ramnath Kovind as President, as well as the current President, Droupadi Murmu, who is an Adivasi.