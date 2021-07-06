Andhra Pradesh registers 3042 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths today

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh see a fall in the recent past with less than 3000 cases daily. The state has reported 3042 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Tuesday against the tests conducted for about 88,378 people taking the total tally to 19,08,065 While coming to the fatalities, 28 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,898.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing with 3748 new recoveries in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 18,61,937 while the active cases stand at 33,230.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 665 cases followed by 360 in West Godavari and 358 in Chittoor district respectively while Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 51.

The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end. The state has conducted, 2,25,24,187 corona tests so far.







