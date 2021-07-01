Andhra Pradesh registers 3841 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths, active cases remains at 38,178

Andhra Pradesh has reported 3841 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Thursday against the tests conducted for about 90,574 people taking the total tally to 18,93,354. While coming to the fatalities, 35 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,744.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 3963 new recoveries while the active cases stand at 38,178

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 750 cases followed by 616 in Chittoor and 504 in West Godavari district respectively while Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 45.

The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end. The state has conducted, 2,20,84,192 corona tests so far.







