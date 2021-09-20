Andhra Pradesh registers 839 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today

Coronavirus Update in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh has seen an increase in coronavirus cases with 839 fresh cases on Monday. With the fresh cases, the total tally moved to 20,39,529 cases across the state.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,078 with 8 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two in Chittoor and Guntur, one each in East Godavari, Prakasam, Chittoor and West Godavari district respectively. On the other hand, as many as 1142 new patients were cured on Monday taking the total recoveries to 20,11,063 and there are currently 14,388 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 231 new infections, followed by Nellore 149 cases, Chittoor 101 while Anantapur district has logged 1 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 42,679 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.78 crore tests approximately across the state.







