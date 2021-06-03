Andhra Pradesh reports 11,421 new coronavirus cases and 99 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday, as many as 11,421 new cases out of 86,223 samples tested taking the total number of cases to 17,28,577 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll has also increased and about 99 people have been dead in the last twenty four hours taking the total deaths to 11,213 while the recoveries has been increasing daily with as many as 16,223 people recovering from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours. The active cases stand at 1,38,912 till date.



Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 2308 cases followed by 1658 in Chittoor, 1041 in Anantapur district respectively.



