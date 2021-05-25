Andhra Pradesh reports 15,284 new Covid positive cases and 106 fatalities

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been choppy with ups and downs from the last week. However, the covid cases have come down on Monday and increased on Tuesday morning. According to the latest health bulletin, the covid cases have been declined drastically, with reporting 15,284 cases out of 72,979 samples tested, which lowest number of tests in the month.

The number of total cases has mounted to 15,09,105 cases in the state. Meanwhile, the death toll due to covid has reached the 10,000 mark last week and still reports the fatal cases not less than 90 daily—as many as 106 deaths reported in the previous twenty-four hours taking the toll to 10,328. While, 20,917 people have recovered from the dreadful virus, and the active cases stand at 1,98,203.



The district-wise data shows that East Godavari reports the highest number of cases with 2663 cases, followed by Chittoor with 1970 and Visakhapatnam 1840.



