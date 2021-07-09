Andhra Pradesh reports 3040 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths today

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have seen a fall in the recent past frequently. The state has reported 3040 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Friday till 10 am against the tests conducted for about 1,00,103 people. The total tally mounts to 19,17,253 cases. While coming to the fatalities, 14 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,960.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing in the state, which is more than the cases being reported. As many as 4576 new recoveries in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 18,73,993 while the active cases stand at 30,300.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 659 followed by 441 in Chittoor and 297 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 45. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.







