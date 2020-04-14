Andhra Pradesh reports 34 new coronavirus cases today, tally mounts to 473

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: In the latest media health bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh health department on Tuesday morning, as many as 34 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Monday evening to Tuesday morning. As per the bulletin, 16 cases in Krishna district, 8 in Krishna, 7 in Kurnool, 2 in Anantapur and one in Nellore districts were reported respectively.

Of the total 473 positive cases reported in the state, 14 were discharged and nine reported dead with 2 in Anantapur, 3 in Krishna 2 in Guntur, 1 in Kurnool and 1 in Nellore. In the last 24 hours in the state, 41 samples were tested positive out of 2010 tests done.

On the other hand, the national wide lockdown imposed by the government has come to end today. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed the nation has extended the lockdown till May 3. However, the PM has said that there would be relaxations to some sectors after April 20 depending on the situation.