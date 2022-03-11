Andhra Pradesh reports 46 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 46 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,18,751 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,729. On the other hand, as many as 134 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,03,361 and there are currently 661 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Guntur district reported 11 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 6, Anantapur 5 while Prakasam has logged the least cases with one new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.31 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 12,092 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 4,194 cases and 255 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







