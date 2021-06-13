Andhra Pradesh reports 6770 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have witnessed a decline for the last month. Meanwhile, the deaths have also seen a drastic fall from the last four days with 58 fatalities on Sunday compared to 100 per day in recent past.

According to the health bulletin released a while ago, in the last 24 hours, 1,02,876 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 6770 were diagnosed with coronavirus positive taking the total number of cases to 18,09,844.

On the other hand, 12,492 people have recovered from the dreadful virus taking the total recoveries to 17,12,262. Currently there are 85,637 active cases. As many as 2.04 people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.

Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 1199 cases followed by 968 in Chittoor, 765 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Nellore district has registered least number of cases with 267.







