Andhra Pradesh reports 88 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 88 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,18,705 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,729. On the other hand, as many as 97 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,03,227 and there are currently 749 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Anantapur district reported 28 new infections, followed by Chittoor 8 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with one new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.31 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 12,208 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 4,184 cases and 391 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



