Andhra Pradesh: Restrictions imposed at Visakhapatnam railway station amid spike in Coronavirus cases

The impact of Coronavirus second wave has been concern and alarming across the country and two Telugu states as well with increasing number of cases. Against this backdrop, Visakhapatnam Railway officials are on high alert as thousands of coronavirus cases are being reported every day in Andhra Pradesh. More special measures were taken at the railway station. Until now, passengers arriving at the station were allowed on the same route, but from now on they will be allowed on two different routes due to the increasing cases.

According to the officials decision, passengers entering the station will be allowed into the station from platform number 8 at the Gnanapuram gate, and those leaving will have to leave from platform number one. Also, thermal screening will be done first for the passengers coming into the station.

Passengers are advised to wear a mask and use sanitiser frequently. Officials decided not to supply blankets and bed sheets in AC bogies and passengers are advised to bring their own. Also, it is advised that people should adhere to the social distancing and to bring the food of their own.

Meanwhile, according to state health bulletin there is a huge spike in the number of cases in the last twenty four hours with as many as 4228 new positive cases were reported taking the total tally to 9,32,892 cases and ten more deaths reported taking the death toll to 7321. The recoveries stands at 8,99,721 including 1483 new recoveries as on Tuesday and the active cases mounts to 25,850.